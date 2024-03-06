Suspect killed by big rig on I-80 near Penryn was involved in earlier hit-and-run

Hit-and-run suspect killed by big rig while running from traffic stop in Placer County

PENRYN — A driver involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Placer County died after running into oncoming traffic during a traffic stop just further down the highway, authorities said Wednesday.

The initial hit-and-run collision happened during the early afternoon hours on westbound I-80 east of Penryn, the California Highway Patrol Auburn said. The suspect fled the scene but the other driver was able to give CHP officers a description of the suspect vehicle.

CHP officers eventually located the suspect further west down the highway, just west of Penryn Road, and pulled him over. The driver then exited his vehicle and ran onto the freeway. He was then hit and killed by an oncoming big rig.

The suspect has only been described as a White man. His name has not yet been released.

The CHP said it is not yet clear if the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.