Hit-and-run leaves person dead on Woodland freeway ramp

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

WOODLAND – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run on a freeway ramp in Woodland on Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Highway 113 to Main Street ramp to investigate a reported crash.

There, officers found that a person had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the vehicle was heading southbound on the ramp when they struck the person. The driver didn't stay at the scene, officers said.

No details about the suspected driver have been released.

Authorities have also not yet released the name of the person who was struck and killed.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 12:35 PM PST

