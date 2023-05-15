Hit-and-run leaves 78-year-old Olivehurst man dead; driver still sought

YUBA COUNTY – Authorities are asking for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who left an Olivehurst man with fatal injuries near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento.

The incident happened over Mother's Day weekend. California Highway Patrol says officers responded Saturday on Forty Mile Road, south of Highway 65, a little after 10:30 a.m. for a death investigation.

At the scene, officers found that a man had been struck and killed by a vehicle. The suspect didn't stay at the scene.

Investigators now believe the man was hit at some point Friday evening.

It appears the vehicle involved was a white, 2016 or newer Chevy Malibu that was headed north toward the highway. No other details about the car or suspect have been released.

The name of the man killed has not been released, but CHP says he was a 78-year-old Olivehurst resident.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP investigators at (530) 645-6200.