Man dies after hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A hit-and-run incident in Sacramento claimed the life of a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after 6 a.m., Sacramento police officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and 26th Avenue. The victim, identified as Richard Cortez, 52, of Glendale, was found with serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department.

The involved vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

Cortez was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit were called to the scene to investigate the collision. At this time, there is no additional information available regarding the vehicle or driver involved in the incident.