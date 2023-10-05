Historic Yankee Jims Bridge in Northern California to be preserved and replaced

PLACER COUNTY — It served as a critical connection to the railroads during the California Gold Rush, but over time the Yankee Jims Bridge has become outdated and dangerous for modern vehicles.

The engineering manager for Placer County, Kevin Ordway, says the average weight of cars in 2023 is much heavier than what cars weighed in 1930 when the bridge was built.

"At one time, it had the worst safety rating of any bridge open to traffic in the state," Ordway said. "We're excited to replace it with a new bridge that can handle a new load of today."

Placer County has decided to preserve the original Yankee Jims Bridge by constructing a totally new one just downstream over the north fork of the American River.

"It's lasted 100 years but it's kind of reached its useful life and it's ready to be replaced, but we are keeping it as a historic artifact, so people can come and see it and take a look at the past," Ordway said. "We're building what's called an arch suspension bridge, and it's going to be steel arch."

The bridge over that portion of the river is in a very remote area near the Foresthill community. The need to replace the bridge is addressing concerns that came to light in 2012 when the Robbers Fire scorched thousands of acres and destroyed homes.

"For emergency vehicle access, there was a fire around 2012 and fire department equipment couldn't get to it to fight it," Ordway said. "We want to make sure that we have a bridge that is safe to cross and that any firefighting equipment can cross to get to it."

While being able to get emergency crews in and out of the area in case of a fire is a priority, there are some Foresthill residents who say it's the roads that need to be invested in. If Foresthill Road were to be closed because of a fire, the only way out for residents would be two one-way dirt roads through a canyon — a dangerous route especially if new construction of a bridge would bring an influx of visitors to the area.

We brought those concerns to Ordway who said that at this time, the money allocated is from the Federal Highway Bridge Program.

"I actually live in Foresthill. I have for 45 years, so I'm aware. I've used this as a route when the Foresthill Road was closed. It is a narrow, curvy road," Ordway said. "For now, we have funding for the bridge and it's not a cheap process. We'll look for funding for other projects as we move forward to look for other routes."

The new plans also include designated parking lots to allow for easier access for those who love to enjoy the American River. The timeline for completion, however, is still years away. The environmental review process is expected to be completed next summer, with construction taking possibly two years.

The community is invited to give feedback about their thoughts on the construction project in a community meeting set for October 10, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Planning Commission Chambers at 3091 County Center Dr. in Auburn. The informational meeting is for residents to learn about the project and ask any questions they may have for county leaders.