Southbound Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County after semitruck overturns

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – All southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed Thursday evening after a semitruck hauling cement overturned in Sacramento County, officials say.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 99 just north of Dillard Road, just south of Elk Grove. Traffic is being diverted to Eschinger Road back to Grant Line Road.

#TrafficAlert Southbound Highway 99 is CLOSED at Eschinger Road after a semi truck hauling cement overturned. No ETO. Use I-5 as the alternate route. @CHPSouthSac @CaltransHQ @TheCityofSac @CityofElkGrove pic.twitter.com/Or6NY2noMc — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 26, 2024

Obtained by CBS Sacramento

The California Highway Patrol estimated the highway would reopen around 5:30 p.m., but pushed that back to about 6:30 p.m.

Caltrans is urging people to take Interstate 5 as an alternative.

No injuries were reported.