Highway 70 crash in Yuba County claims the life of victim not wearing seatbelt

By Norafiqin Hairoman

CBS Sacramento

YUBA COUNTY -- One person is dead following a crash on Highway 70 over the weekend, said authorities. 

The crash took place on Highway 70 near McGowan Parkway on Saturday. 

According to Calfornia Highway Patrol, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Yuba County is 64 miles north of Sacramento and is included in the Sacramento-Roseville combined statistical area.

