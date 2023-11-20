Highway 50 to close overnight after deadly crash with bridge in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Repairs will close Highway 50 in West Sacramento overnight Monday into Tuesday morning from I-5 and Harbor Boulevard starting at 11 p.m.

The repairs are scheduled at the Sycamore Trail Pedestrian Overpass, which is currently under construction, after an overnight single-vehicle accident.

A few minutes after midnight on Monday morning, calls came in about a crash. CHP Woodland Area responded west of Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento where a 2015 Nissan drove into the center divide and collided with support beams for the Sycamore Trail pedestrian overcrossing.

The passenger died and the driver had minor injuries. CHP reports alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

A spokesperson for the City of West Sacramento told CBS13, at this time, the fire department reviewed the support beams to ensure there was no imminent threat they might collapse on drivers. It was determined safe to reopen the highway, but that a closer inspection would be required later in the day.

"Crews are gonna be out to check on the stability of the structure, cause some columns were hit, and these columns support the beams that go across the freeway and support what's called false work. And that's where the bridge is being built. So they're gonna assess." said Paul Hosley, Public Information Office for the City of West Sacramento.

Hosley said the work overnight will include tests, inspecting the bridge, and from there, it will be determined if they have to do any repairs.

Traffic will be rerouted onto Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 and West Sacramento surface streets during this time.

Westbound 50 will be closed between I-5 and Harbor Blvd. from 11 p.m. tonight, November 20 until Tuesday, November 21 from 3-5 a.m.

Eastbound 50 lanes will remain open.

Detour signs will be posted with traffic officers assisting throughout this emergency closure.