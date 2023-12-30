Highway 50 in El Dorado County reopens after suspicious item deemed safe

EL DORADO COUNTY - Highway 50 was closed for multiple hours in the Sierra on Saturday as authorities investigated a suspicious item near Strawberry.

At about 10 a.m., the CHP said the suspicious item was found near Highway 50, prompting the highway to close during the investigation.

After examining the device, the CHP said the item did not pose a threat to the public and the highway was reopened just after 1 p.m.

The highway was closed between Meyers and Pollock Pines, a nearly 40-mile stretch of highway in El Dorado County.