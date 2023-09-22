Highway 50 crash in Sacramento leaves occupants with severe injuries

SACRAMENTO – Lanes are back open after a crash on Highway 50 stalled traffic in the Sacramento area early Friday morning.

It happened on the eastbound side of the freeway around 3 a.m. near the Pioneer Bridge, between 5th and 15th streets.

At least two vehicles were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. California Highway Patrol says there was major damage to both cars, with occupants suffering severe injuries.

Officers had to close all lanes for a short time to get both vehicles off the freeway.

All lanes are now back open.