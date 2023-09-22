Watch CBS News
Local News

Highway 50 crash in Sacramento leaves occupants with severe injuries

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Highway 50 crash leaves occupants with severe injuries
Highway 50 crash leaves occupants with severe injuries 00:23

SACRAMENTO – Lanes are back open after a crash on Highway 50 stalled traffic in the Sacramento area early Friday morning.

It happened on the eastbound side of the freeway around 3 a.m. near the Pioneer Bridge, between 5th and 15th streets.

At least two vehicles were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. California Highway Patrol says there was major damage to both cars, with occupants suffering severe injuries.

Officers had to close all lanes for a short time to get both vehicles off the freeway.

All lanes are now back open. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.