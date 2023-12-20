Watch CBS News
Highway 50 back open after large rockslide near Echo Summit; boulder blasting needed

By Cecilio Padilla

ECHO SUMMIT – A large rockslide had Highway 50 closed near South Lake Tahoe overnight.

California Highway Patrol said the rockslide happened Tuesday night. Boulders from Echo Summit came down onto the roadway – blocking both lanes of the critical Sierra Nevada highway.

The rockslide. CHP South Lake Tahoe

It took Caltrans crews around three hours to get the road back open.

While the road is open, Caltrans said more clean-up work will need to be done on Wednesday. 

The larger boulders will need to be blasted apart, Caltrans said. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:04 AM PST

