Highway 50 back open after large rockslide near Echo Summit; boulder blasting needed
ECHO SUMMIT – A large rockslide had Highway 50 closed near South Lake Tahoe overnight.
California Highway Patrol said the rockslide happened Tuesday night. Boulders from Echo Summit came down onto the roadway – blocking both lanes of the critical Sierra Nevada highway.
It took Caltrans crews around three hours to get the road back open.
While the road is open, Caltrans said more clean-up work will need to be done on Wednesday.
The larger boulders will need to be blasted apart, Caltrans said.
