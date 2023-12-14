Watch CBS News
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to crash that left tractor-trailer driver dead

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – Highway 49 is closed near Auburn due to a major crash that left a tractor-trailer driver dead Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. near Old Foresthill Road.

Scene of the crash near the confluence. CHP Auburn

California Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer hauling around 2,000 of gravel struck the hillside; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. 

Due to the crash and clean-up, Highway 49 is closed from Auburn to the community of Cool. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver who died. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 8:34 AM PST

