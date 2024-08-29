Highway 193 in Placer County closed after logging truck overturns

GOLD HILL – Highway 193 in Placer County is closed Thursday morning after a logging truck overturned, officials said.

The highway is closed in both directions between Gold Hill Road and Dutch Ravine Lane, which connects Newcastle to Gold Hill and also Lincoln.

The CHP Auburn said the crash happened when the truck with a load full of logs was traveling west and overturned while driving around a curve.

Maintenance crews are working hard along with our partners to clear the highway. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and watch out for emergency crews and equipment. pic.twitter.com/au1VRr0Gy1 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 29, 2024

No injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area as it's unknown when the highway will reopen.