Highway 193 in Placer County closed after logging truck overturns

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

GOLD HILL – Highway 193 in Placer County is closed Thursday morning after a logging truck overturned, officials said. 

The highway is closed in both directions between Gold Hill Road and Dutch Ravine Lane, which connects Newcastle to Gold Hill and also Lincoln. 

The CHP Auburn said the crash happened when the truck with a load full of logs was traveling west and overturned while driving around a curve. 

No injuries were reported. 

Drivers should avoid the area as it's unknown when the highway will reopen. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

