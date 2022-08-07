Watch CBS News
Highway 12 closed in Calaveras County due to vehicle crash

By Jennifer Bonnett

WALLACE -- Highway 12 near the Calaveras County town of Wallace remains closed Sunday morning following a vehicle crash.

Just after 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a vehicle hit a light pole which fell near Ward Street. It is unknown whether  anyone was injured.

There is no estimated time of Highway 12 reopening, according to Caltrans.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 9:34 AM

