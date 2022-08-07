Highway 12 closed in Calaveras County due to vehicle crash
WALLACE -- Highway 12 near the Calaveras County town of Wallace remains closed Sunday morning following a vehicle crash.
Just after 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a vehicle hit a light pole which fell near Ward Street. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.
There is no estimated time of Highway 12 reopening, according to Caltrans.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.