Vehicle plunges off cliff along Highway 1 in Pescadero; 1 dead, 2 injured

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/13/23 PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/13/23 11:37

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Thursday night after a vehicle went off a cliff along Highway 1 near Pescadero State Beach.

One person died and two others were injured, the CHP said.

The solo crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Highway 1 and Pescadero Creek Road.

It's not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The crash is under investigation.