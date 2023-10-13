Watch CBS News
Vehicle plunges off cliff along Highway 1 in Pescadero; 1 dead, 2 injured

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Thursday night after a vehicle went off a cliff along Highway 1 near Pescadero State Beach.

One person died and two others were injured, the CHP said.

The solo crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Highway 1 and Pescadero Creek Road.

It's not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The crash is under investigation. 

