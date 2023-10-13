Vehicle plunges off cliff along Highway 1 in Pescadero; 1 dead, 2 injured
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Thursday night after a vehicle went off a cliff along Highway 1 near Pescadero State Beach.
One person died and two others were injured, the CHP said.
The solo crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Highway 1 and Pescadero Creek Road.
It's not known what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.