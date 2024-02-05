High winds impacted house fire in Sacramento, firefighters say
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters say the high winds from Sunday's storm were an added complication to a house fire in Sacramento.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near 49th Street and Parker Avenue, just off of Stockton Boulevard, overnight and found flames coming from the back of a home.
Residents had already escaped thanks to working smoke alarms, firefighters say.
Sunday's significant winds helped fuel the fire, but exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
