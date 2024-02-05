High winds impacted house fire in Sacramento, firefighters say

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters say the high winds from Sunday's storm were an added complication to a house fire in Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near 49th Street and Parker Avenue, just off of Stockton Boulevard, overnight and found flames coming from the back of a home.

Residents had already escaped thanks to working smoke alarms, firefighters say.

Structure Fire: 4000 block of 49th St. Crews arrived to heavy fire from the back of the house. Working smoke alarms alerted the residents to escape. The significant winds impacted this fire. Investigators are on scene and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/X0ekj75mrm — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) February 5, 2024

Sunday's significant winds helped fuel the fire, but exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.