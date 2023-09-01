Watch CBS News
High-speed rollover crash leaves 1 dead in rural Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Authorities say one person has died after a crash in rural Rancho Cordova Thursday night. 

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Kiefer and Sunrise boulevards. 

Metro Fire of Sacramento says a high-speed crash ended with a vehicle rolling over. One person was ejected in the crash, first responders say, with fatal injuries reported. 

No details about the person who died have been released. 

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:46 PM

