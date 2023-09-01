High-speed rollover crash leaves 1 dead in rural Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- Authorities say one person has died after a crash in rural Rancho Cordova Thursday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Kiefer and Sunrise boulevards.
Metro Fire of Sacramento says a high-speed crash ended with a vehicle rolling over. One person was ejected in the crash, first responders say, with fatal injuries reported.
No details about the person who died have been released.
