High-speed rollover crash leaves 1 dead in rural Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Authorities say one person has died after a crash in rural Rancho Cordova Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Kiefer and Sunrise boulevards.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says a high-speed crash ended with a vehicle rolling over. One person was ejected in the crash, first responders say, with fatal injuries reported.

No details about the person who died have been released.