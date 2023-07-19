Audio repellent in Fairfield parks called a headache by neighbors

FAIRFIELD -- A high-pitched problem for Fairfield neighbors has young people annoyed and parents confused.

It's the result of an audio repellent known as The Mosquito, a device that utilizes high-frequency sound detected by youths under 25.

Mosquito devices installed in Fairfield parks, like Laurel Community Park and Gary Falati Park, are equipped with multiple devices that omit an audio frequency meant to deter loitering teens in the park overnight.

The devices have been in place for years, but recently, Fairfield neighbors began to notice the sound earlier in the evenings when the park is still packed with families and children.

Neighbors told CBS13 they wanted the City of Fairfield to push the start time of the Mosquito back. A spokesperson for the city said they were considering a 9 p.m. start time, but did not provide a timeline for the change.

