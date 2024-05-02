Hershey factory long gone, Oakdale cancels its Chocolate Festival for good after 30 years

Oakdale's Chocolate Festival canceled for good after 30 years

OAKDALE – After 30 years, officials say Oakdale's chocolate festival is no more.

The Oakdale Chocolate Festival had been postponed in 2023, but this week the city's Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel it for good.

Officials say they're focusing on building up local businesses.

A community survey was recently sent out to gather thoughts about the festival, and city officials say many expressed how the festival didn't make sense anymore now that Oakdale's Hershey factory is long gone.

Oakdale's mayor says the city has other events in the works.

"I don't believe it will be a big loss to the community as a whole, with our morning market that starts this Saturday," said Mayor Cherilyn Bairos.

That morning market kicks off this weekend and will run through September.

The Oakdale Hershey factory opened in 1965. It closed in 2007 as the company moved operations to Mexico.