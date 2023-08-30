Here's what Maui locals are saying about tourism in wake of fires

Should you travel to Maui in wake of the devastating fires?

Should you travel to Maui in wake of the devastating fires?

A lot of people have been asking about travel to Maui following the devastating wildfires.

Is the island off-limits? Should they cancel reservations? Do locals even want tourists? Talking to locals, it's clear Hawaii has a long road to recovery.

"I don't think there's anyone who doesn't know someone who's been affected by this tragedy," Ilihia Gionson said.

Gionson is with the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

"Our team has been on the ground talking, but more importantly, listening," Gionson said.

So what are the locals saying when it comes to tourism outside of the affected areas?

"Respectful, considerate, thoughtful visitation to Maui at this time is very welcome," Gionson said.

He said the goal is not only to rebuild what was lost but at the same time, keep the economy afloat — which is heavily dependent on tourism.

To anyone still feeling weird or unsure about visiting the island, Gionson said to "think about that hospitality worker who lives outside of West Maui and took in family members who did live in West Maui, who needs to make that mortgage payment, who needs to put groceries on the table."

So if you have a trip planned, keep it. If you're thinking about going, don't feel bad because when it comes down to it, the money you spend will help them rebuild.

"Feeling the love of the whole world coming at us, it's really heartwarming," Gionson said. "So, mahalo to everyone who's shown support and shown some love."

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has much more information about travel to Hawaii on its website.