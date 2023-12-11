Here are three more candidates in Stockton's City Council District 6 race

STOCKTON — Stockton voters will head to the polls for a primary on March 5.

On Friday, we met one candidate in the Stockton City Council District 6 race, and this week, we met candidates Zoyla Moreno, Satnam Singh and a third who just tossed his hat into the ring.

Moreno will use her nearly four decades as a community activist to run for city council. She says she will not ask for money.

"I'm applying to serve you. Why do I need to ask you for money?" Moreno said to the community.

Moreno added that it's not about her platform, it's about the needs of the community. Crime and homelessness are the two biggest issues, and she wants to audit where money is going.

"I'm going to keep them accountable and I'm going to be the whistleblower so the people can see what has been taking place for the past twenty years," Moreno said.

She is running against friend and fellow community leader Satnam Singh.

"We have been a long-time hard-working community and we want to make sure we represent south Stockton wholeheartedly," Singh said.

Singh has never run for office but said he brings a business sense to the race as a financial advisor and trucker who volunteered to feed families throughout the pandemic.

"As a trucker, we are the backbone of America," he said. "We don't stop. We make sure the families are fed."

Singh said he won't stop when it comes to helping the youth.

"I'm going to help push forward funding for after-school programs, making sure our kids, the youth, are away from gangs or violent crime activities," he said.

They will square off against incumbent Vice Mayor Kimberly Walmsley and newcomer Jason Lee, who is a south Stockton native and media mogul.

Moreno and Singh want to see more diversity in city government because, they say, a portion of the population is not getting their voices heard.

The last to file for the District 6 race is Ronnie Murray. He released a statement saying, in part, "I will work hard every day to build a stronger District 6 and we will succeed. Let's keep hope. Let's keep faith. Let's believe again."