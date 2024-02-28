Hells Angels locations being raided in Stockton, Turlock

STOCKTON – Law enforcement agencies are conducting a raid of two locations connected to the Hells Angels biker club on Wednesday.

The first location is along E. Miner Avenue in Stockton. California Highway Patrol confirmed that they were raiding the Hells Angels clubhouse in the area.

Scene of the raid in Stockton. CBS13

A search warrant is also being served at a location along Zinfandel Lane, near N. Quincy Road, in Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies are involved in the operation.

In a short statement, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office revealed that the search warrants were in relation to "acts of violence involving outlaw motorcycle gang members." An expanded statement with more details will be released later, the sheriff's office stated.

