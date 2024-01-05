Hello Kitty Café Truck returns to Sacramento for one day this weekend

SACRAMENTO — Get ready for a purr-fect treat, Hello Kitty fans.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is rolling into town for a one-day event, and if it's anything like last year, fans will need to get there early.

She's on lunch boxes, cups, T-shirts, desserts, and, most recently, spotted high above the streets of Manhattan. This Saturday, the all-pink café on wheels featuring the loveable character will make a pitstop at the Arden Fair Mall.

The truck will offer sweet treats, beverages, and exclusive merchandise.

Urania Chien is a managing partner of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. She said fans come for the experience.

"These kinds of events have become like a meet-up for Hello Kitty fans so they enjoy the company of each other," Chien said.

For nearly 50 years, Hello Kitty has been a fan favorite. The love for the character has grown among its most loyal fans.

"We get grandmas who bring their daughters, who bring their granddaughters. It's like a whole inter-generational experience," Chien said. "It's really awesome to see that we're helping people make memories."

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut back in 2014. Since then, two trucks now travel across the country.

"The fact that Hello Kitty has been around for 50 years, it's not surprising because she connects people with each other," Chien said. "And in a time when the world is so crazy, it's so awesome to have those positive experiences with people."