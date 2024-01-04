Heavenly gondola temporarily closed ahead of Saturday's storm due to mechanical issue

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - The gondola at Heavenly Mountian will be temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue, the ski resort announced Thursday.

Skiers and snowboarders will not be able to catch a ride up the gondola after maintenance workers found a problem with one of the bearings in the high-speed shaft.

The resort said the gondola has never been unsafe to operate, but they will be taking precautions and replacing the bearing early before they become a bigger issue.

The maintenance team is working with the manufacturer to get the replacement bearing as soon as possible. It is unknown when the gondola will reopen.

The California Base is the only way to access the mountain until the gondola and the Stagecoach lift open.

The ski resort added that the snow-making team has been making snow around the clock thanks to the drop in temperatures. This includes the Nevada side of the mountain.

It said it needs another night of snow to open the Stagecoach lift, which could open as early as Saturday as a storm is in the forecast.

The North Bowl Express and Olympic Express could also open next week.

Anyone looking to hit the mountain this weekend and park at the California Base will need a reservation.