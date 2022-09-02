The differences between heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and a heat stroke

FOLSOM — Record high temperatures have caused medical professionals to raise concerns about the possibility of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes.

"What we're seeing is people can complain of being weak and tired, lightheaded," said Dr. Ben Balatbat, a Chief Medical Officer of One Community Health.

Dr. Balatbat says the effects of heat exposure could set as quickly as 30 minutes.

Heat-related illnesses follow a continuum. Heat cramps are a mild form of the illness followed by heat exhaustion which is when people tend to get weak, faint, and have headaches while excessively sweating.

When you stop sweating, it is a sign people should be aware of, Dr. Balatbat said.

You might be experiencing a heat stroke. It is the most severe heat-related illness requiring immediate medical treatment. Warning signs include confusion, nausea, or vomiting.

Prevention should include hydration while monitoring your body.

It is important to seek shelter, but not everyone can.

For Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, it is all-hands-on-deck.

"So, we'll call for additional crews and additional resources just to backfill the folks who are already on the line to give them a break so that they don't get overheated and potentially have a medical emergency themselves," said spokesperson Capt. Parker Wilbourn.

The department says it will also have a rehab unit on standby to keep crews hydrated.

When you start to feel thirsty in this heat, you might already be behind with hydration. Water is important, but it is not enough. Experts say when you sweat, you lose water. People are encouraged to load up on drinks with electrolytes which help you hydrate quicker while retaining fluids.