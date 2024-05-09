Northern California weather heating up into Mother's Day weekend. How warm will it be?

After many were wind-whipped in Northern California on Wednesday, our weather pattern will be heating up as we head into Mother's Day weekend. Lighter breezes and more heat in time for the weekend.

A gradual warming trend will start on Thursday and last into the weekend with temperatures reaching well above normal from 10 to 15 degrees from Thursday afternoon into next week.

Our warming pattern

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Ocean continues to build inland towards the Northern California coastline.

As it builds, this will kick in our warming trend with highs getting warmer each day. Keeping the sun and dry weather going as we get closer to the weekend.

Heating up Thursday with heat peaking by Saturday across the Sacramento Valley.

Even as we look ahead to next week, high pressure looks to stay put keeping the warm temperatures in place.

First 90° days of the year

Our average high this time of the year in Downtown Sacramento is 80 degrees, in Stockton 81 degrees and around Modesto 80 degrees.

We will all reach for highs the next few days 10-15 warmer than normal. This would be the first time we've hit 90 degrees since October 2023.

A reminder, the warming temperatures will also increase the snowmelt leading to more runoff through the weekend. Use caution if you are spending time by the water. Many rivers are running high, fast and very cold.

The National Weather Service has placed portions of the valley, Delta and Bay Area under a moderate heat risk on Saturday. As this level of heat may impact people vulnerable to heat such as the elderly, infants and outdoor workers.

Heat-related illnesses may be possible, make sure to stay in a cool place during the peak heat of the day, avoid direct sunshine, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

Mother's Day

Our warming weather pattern will be nice in time for outdoor plans you may have with mom on Sunday!

The day will start off with abundant sunshine and clear skies. Heating up as we get closer to 2 PM.

Many will top out in the low 90s in the valley. Foothill and mountain spots reach for highs in the 70s.

Along the coast and Delta, we may see a few passing clouds but expect mostly sunny skies. A few light breezes through the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Looking Ahead

Our weather pattern does not change much as we look ahead to next week. With high pressure staying in place, highs will stay very warm.

No signs of rain through the next 6 to 10 days across the region. There is a slight chance of a few Monday afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra Crest south of HWY 50, yet this won't amount to much. It will be something we'll keep an eye on as we get closer.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento Weather team for forecast updates as we track our warm and dry trend.