Heat wave expected to get worse as the most vulnerable population copes with high temperatures

Heat wave expected to get worse as the most vulnerable population copes with high temperatures

Heat wave expected to get worse as the most vulnerable population copes with high temperatures

SACRAMENTO — As this heat wave barrels across the West, the worst is yet to come.

Sunday marked the fifth day in a row of Flex Alerts asking people to conserve energy. Meanwhile, some people found themselves without the essentials to beat this heat.

"I received a text message about noon Saturday saying the water was out," said Ed Hass, a resident of Valhalla Mobile Home Club.

Neighbors say a water main break led to the water being shut off for more than a day.

"The residents are older," said Kimberly West, another resident. "It's an older community and many of them are housebound."

The temporary loss of water and heat created a dangerous combination as temperatures continued to rise.

The state's power grid operator expects the severe heat to get more intense on Sep. 4 and 6.

With high temperatures expected for the next week, California ISO issued its sixth flex alert for Monday.

In the latest update, Cal-ISO revealed several generators are already out of service, making supplies tighter.

Amid the extreme heat, some of Sacramento's most vulnerable received temporary protection.

A judge recently sided with homeless advocates by reinstating a temporary ban for sweeps on homeless encampments through late September, citing the severe heat.

A city spokesperson tells CBS13 Sacramento is in the process of evaluating the information contained to determine the appropriate next steps.