Heat wave expected to get worse as the most vulnerable population copes with high temperatures
SACRAMENTO — As this heat wave barrels across the West, the worst is yet to come.
Sunday marked the fifth day in a row of Flex Alerts asking people to conserve energy. Meanwhile, some people found themselves without the essentials to beat this heat.
"I received a text message about noon Saturday saying the water was out," said Ed Hass, a resident of Valhalla Mobile Home Club.
Neighbors say a water main break led to the water being shut off for more than a day.
"The residents are older," said Kimberly West, another resident. "It's an older community and many of them are housebound."
The temporary loss of water and heat created a dangerous combination as temperatures continued to rise.
The state's power grid operator expects the severe heat to get more intense on Sep. 4 and 6.
With high temperatures expected for the next week, California ISO issued its sixth flex alert for Monday.
In the latest update, Cal-ISO revealed several generators are already out of service, making supplies tighter.
Amid the extreme heat, some of Sacramento's most vulnerable received temporary protection.
A judge recently sided with homeless advocates by reinstating a temporary ban for sweeps on homeless encampments through late September, citing the severe heat.
A city spokesperson tells CBS13 Sacramento is in the process of evaluating the information contained to determine the appropriate next steps.
