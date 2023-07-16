Heat-related illness in pets: Here's what experts say to watch for

SACRAMENTO — As Northern California endures the dangerous temperatures of the ongoing heat wave, it's also important to keep a close eye on your animals.

Experts say heat-related illnesses in dogs skyrocket during the summer months. The Animal Rescue Foundation out of Walnut Creek recommends only walking your dogs in the early mornings and late evenings in order to avoid the hottest part of the day.

"And when you're unsure if it's too hot to walk your dog, we like to recommend touching the asphalt with the back of your hand to give a test of how hot it is," said Cole Kuiper, a spokesperson for the foundation. "If it's too hot for the back of your hand, it's definitely too hot for your pet's paws."

Veterinarians say to limit your dogs' exposure to the sun and heat and to make sure they get a lot of water. Heat stress can happen quickly and can cause permanent neurological damage and even death in certain breeds.

"One of the nice things about that long dog nose is that the wet surfaces inside help to cool the dog, but pugs and English Bulldogs don't have that so they're even more sensitive," said Dr. Liz Stelow of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

So what signs can you look out for? Dr. Stelow says to look out for these symptoms: panting, restlessness, vomiting, stumbling and difficulty breathing.

If symptoms continue after 20 minutes, seek help from a veterinarian immediately.