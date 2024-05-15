Heat mapping shows higher temps in south Stockton compared to north

Temperature difference between north and south Stockton could be up to 15 degrees, study finds

STOCKTON - A study done by NASA's Ames Research Center found that north Stockton was significantly cooler than south Stockton by about five degrees on average, and sometimes, up to 15 degrees cooler.

These temperature differences were because of bad air quality, lack of green spaces and high volume of freeway traffic in south Stockton.

All of these aspects impact our daily life. It can impact health, life span, and how vulnerable you are to the elements. The city, however, said it recognizes this disparity and wants to change it.

When comparing south Stockton to the north side of the city, the report suggests the main reason for this disparity is heavier traffic flow in condensed neighborhoods, specifically near freeways, impacting air quality and trapping heat.

That is in addition to a lack of greenery in the south, which leads to even more heat with nowhere to go.

Asphalt on Wednesday was at 125 degrees in the sunlight, where people are walking and biking, but in the shade, the temperature drops 40-50 degrees difference.

So we took those concerns to city hall.

"As a south Stocktonian, I will tell you, it's not a surprise," said Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsley, who grew up there and not only understands the report but agrees with it.

"We know that South Stockton has had its challenges and differences and that does play into this scenario," she said.

As the District 6 councilmember, her plan is to work with the council and the mayor to break the vulnerability divide within the city.

"To combat the disparities such as health risk that come along with this injustice," Warmsley said.

Warmsley said the council on Tuesday passed a $1 million Pollution Reform for south Stockton, which is going to plant more trees and focus on combatting pollution in the area.

On top of this, there is $17 million going into McKinley Park, where they plan to add more shade on top of revamping the pool.