Hearing set for possible release of sexually violent predator Kevin Gray in Turlock

Protesters rally against placement of sexually violent predator in Turlock

TURLOCK – Protesters are gathering outside Stanislaus County Superior Court on Monday over the possible placement of a sexually violent predator in Turlock.

People and parents are wanting to protect their Turlock community, and now the district attorney is stepping in and asking the court to stop the release of a man who has targeted dozens of children.

Crowds have previously rallied against the release of child predator Kevin Gray, who could live in a home west of Turlock.

It's not just community members concerned. Turlock's police chief says Gray's history is the most concerning. Gray has admitted to molesting up to 50 kids and exposing himself to young girls. The California Department of State Hospitals evaluated him several times in four years and determined he is likely to re-offend.

"Kevin Gray has demonstrated a clear inability to control his violent urges and there is no evidence to suggest that he has changed, or he ever will change," said Chief Jason Hedden.

The state says Gray is up for conditional release because he underwent lengthy treatment outlined under the conditional release program, and state contractor Liberty Health Care granted his freedom.

On Monday, a hearing is scheduled at Stanislaus County Superior Court to decide on Gray's suitability for release.

The action comes amid an audit of the process Liberty Health Care goes through when granting someone conditional release.