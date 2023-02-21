Watch CBS News
Head-on crash shuts down Highway 20 west of Yuba City

SUTTER — A head-on crash shut down Highway 20 west of Yuba City late Monday night.

According to Caltrans, the collision happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at Acacia Avenue in the town of Sutter.

The statuses of the people involved are unknown, though, officials described it as a major injury collision.

The collision forced a hard closure of the highway with it expected to last for a significant length of time.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 11:35 PM

