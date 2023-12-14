Watch CBS News
Head-on crash on Jackson Highway in Sacramento County leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Jackson Highway in Sacramento County on Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Excelsior Roads, which is located just south of Mather Airport.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said the two people killed were in the same vehicle, which was hit head-on by a Ford truck that, for unknown reasons, veered into the opposite lane.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries. The CHP said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.

Jackson Road at Excelsior was expected to be closed for an extended period.

The ages and names of the people involved are not yet known.

