Head-on crash kills 2 in San Joaquin County; both drivers suspected of DUI

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A crash that left two people dead in San Joaquin County over the weekend involved two DUI suspects, authorities say.

The crash happened early Sunday morning along Highway 132, just east of Koster Road, southeast of Tracy.

California Highway Patrol says one vehicle, a 2018 Mercedes, appears to have going the wrong way on the highway when it crashed head-on into a 2016 Kia.

Two passengers who were in the Kia were pronounced dead, officers say; both were Modesto residents.

Officers say both drivers also suffered major injuries. The driver who was allegedly going the wrong way has been identified as a 28-year-old San Leandro man.

Both drivers will be arrested on suspicion of DUI once released from the hospital, CHP says.