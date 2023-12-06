Watch CBS News
Head-on crash in southern Sacramento County leaves 2 drivers with major injuries

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

ISLETON — Two drivers were hospitalized with major injuries after a head-on crash in southern Sacramento County on Wednesday.

The Rio Vista Fire Department (RVFD) said one of its engines responded at around 3 p.m. to the collision along Highway 160 near Vieira's Resort, just over the Sacramento River in Isleton.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division is investigating the crash and said the cause of the collision is not yet known.

maj-veh-as-sr160-rio-vista-fd.jpg
A photo shows the crash scene of a major head-on collision in southern Sacramento County on December 6, 2023. Rio Vista Fire Department

The crash forced the closure of Highway 160 in the area, as CHP crews had to remove the damaged vehicles from the roadway.

A photo of the scene from the RVFD shows heavy front-end damage to one of the involved vehicles and a loose tire sitting on the ground next to it.

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 5:36 PM PST

