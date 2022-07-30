Head-on crash north of Oakdale leaves both drivers dead, CHP says

2 killed in head-on crash in Stanislaus County

MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left both drivers dead near Woodward Reservoir north of Oakdale.

The California Highway Patrol Modesto division said the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday along 26 Mile Road just north of Eastman Road on the west side of the reservoir.

A white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on 26 Mile Road while a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound. Both drivers were adult males.

Both men died at the scene.