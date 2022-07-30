Head-on crash north of Oakdale leaves both drivers dead, CHP says
MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left both drivers dead near Woodward Reservoir north of Oakdale.
The California Highway Patrol Modesto division said the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday along 26 Mile Road just north of Eastman Road on the west side of the reservoir.
A white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on 26 Mile Road while a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound. Both drivers were adult males.
Both men died at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.