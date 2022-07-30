Watch CBS News
Local News

Head-on crash north of Oakdale leaves both drivers dead, CHP says

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

2 killed in head-on crash in Stanislaus County
2 killed in head-on crash in Stanislaus County 00:12

MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left both drivers dead near Woodward Reservoir north of Oakdale.

The California Highway Patrol Modesto division said the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday along 26 Mile Road just north of Eastman Road on the west side of the reservoir.

A white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on 26 Mile Road while a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound. Both drivers were adult males.

Both men died at the scene.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.