Hazing investigation underway at Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS — Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills is investigating alleged hazing that occurred with members of the football team.

There have been mixed reports of what exactly occurred at a team retreat before the start of Oak Ridge High's football season. Regardless of specifics, law enforcement is now investigating and the high school administration vows it will fix the problem.

The football team is now in turmoil one week before the season begins. Parents received a letter from Principal Aaron Palm outlining the situation, saying, "Conduct of the type alleged to have incurred has no place in our school community."

Palm went on to say, "We are aware of the incident, are taking appropriate steps to investigate the facts and will take appropriate disciplinary action where warranted."

Sources told CBS13 that one student has already been expelled. So what happens with Oak Ridge's football season? As of now, CBS13 has not been able to gather additional information that would lend itself to a culture of hazing within the football program.

Since this is a school issue, the California Interscholastic Federation told CBS13 that they have no involvement unless a school reaches out to ask for recommendations.

The CIF will step in to sanction programs or coaches only when there are either violations within bylaws or when actions happen during CIF events.

While law enforcement is now investigating what happened and when, Oak Ridge High says, "We will be training our student-athletes on their role in ensuring a team environment where everyone is respected and valued."

Oak Ridge is projected to finish second in the league behind Folsom this year and is ranked 42nd in MaxPreps Fab 50 programs headed into the season.

While we are still awaiting word on if any arrests were made in connection with this investigation, a search of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office's incarcerated persons database did not turn up anyone on the player or staff roster.