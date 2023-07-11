Body of Hayden Klemenok, Bay Area man missing in Yosemite, found after apparent drowning

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The body of Hayden T. Klemenok, a Bay Area man who went missing during a hike in Yosemite National Park last week, has been recovered, his family said Tuesday.

Klemenok was hiking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on July 2 when he entered the creek, according to park rangers.

Taylor McKinnie, Hayden's sister, announced on social media Tuesday that his body was found.

"On Sunday morning, we were notified that Hayden had been located. Due to the complexity of his location, it took another 24hrs to formally recover him," McKinnie said in a Facebook post. "While a few further steps remain in the investigation, Hayden's cause of passing is presumed to be an accidental drowning."

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Klemenok studied at Santa Rosa Junior College between 2017 and 2020. Klemenok finished his studies at San Diego State University and most recently worked as a financial analyst at a San Diego realty company.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen hiking in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall in Yosemite National Park on July 2, 2023. National Park Service

"We have a long road ahead of us in our grieving as individuals, as a family, and in our new lives without our irreplaceable, unforgettable brother and son whom we cherish and immeasurably miss," McKinnie went on to say.

Memorial plans have not been announced.