Hateful flyers found dumped in Sacramento neighborhoods, police investigating

SACRAMENTO – Hateful flyers found dumped in several neighborhoods in and around Sacramento have prompted an investigation by police.

Sacramento police confirmed on Monday that the flyers were found in the River Park neighborhood.

Police said they believe the flyers were dumped in other neighborhoods, including in parts of Sacramento County.

The Sacramento Police Department is aware of the disturbing flyers that have been located in our city. We are in the process of gathering information on all locations they were distributed. The flyers have been located in the River Park neighborhood in east Sacramento. We believe… — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) June 19, 2023

The flyers appear to be wrapped in plastic bags and are filled with racist, anti-LGBTQ+, and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Detectives are now actively investigating the incidents.

Any possible witnesses are being urged to call police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 444-4357.