Hateful flyers found dumped in Sacramento neighborhoods, police investigating

By Cecilio Padilla



SACRAMENTO – Hateful flyers found dumped in several neighborhoods in and around Sacramento have prompted an investigation by police.

Sacramento police confirmed on Monday that the flyers were found in the River Park neighborhood.

Police said they believe the flyers were dumped in other neighborhoods, including in parts of Sacramento County.

The flyers appear to be wrapped in plastic bags and are filled with racist, anti-LGBTQ+, and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Detectives are now actively investigating the incidents.

Any possible witnesses are being urged to call police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 444-4357.  





First published on June 19, 2023 / 11:27 AM

