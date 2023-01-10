Harrison Barnes scores 30, Kings dominate Magic 136-111

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 30 points and the Sacramento Kings hit a franchise record 23 3-pointers to beat the Orlando Magic 136-111 Monday night.

Sacramento (21-18) started the new year with a 1-3 record, with losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Domantas Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 17 games and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 30.

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, right, uses a screen set by forward Domantas Sabonis (10) to break away from Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) in the first quarter in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. José Luis Villegas / AP

Rookie Keegan Murray finished with 15 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Paolo Banchero scored 17 points for Orlando (15-26). The Magic have lost five of their last seven games.

Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

Magic: F Bol Bol missed his fourth consecutive game. He cleared the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to rejoin the Magic on Tuesday.

Kings: G Malik Monk returned after a one game absence due to a calf injury and scored 14 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Monk received a technical foul with 7.8 seconds left in the third quarter. … The Kings bench outscored Orlando 54-39.

UP NEXT

Magic: Travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Houston on Wednesday.