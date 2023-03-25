Hard Rock Cafe South Lake Tahoe back open after police activity

STATELINE, Nev. - Highway 50 was closed in both directions in Stateline, Nevada Saturday due to law enforcement activity at Hard Rock casino and hotel.

The details leading up to the incident haven't been confirmed yet by CBS13, but on Saturday morning, Nevada State Police tweeted that highway was closed in both directions at the casino.

Several law enforcement vehicles and fire engines could be seen outside the casino.

ASHLEIGH GOODWIN/SOUTH LAKE TAHOE TRIBUNE

Then, just after noon, the hotel and casino tweeted that the incident was over and thanked law enforcement for assisting with an "incident."

"The Hard Rock has re-opened after an incident this morning. Thank you to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies who skillfully handled the challenge and kept all guests and team members safe." - Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe on Twitter