Half of Stockton's homicides this year remain unsolved; police, grieving families push for tips in cases

STOCKTON -- More than half of the homicides on record for 2023 in Stockton remain unsolved, police confirmed Wednesday. Of 23 total homicides, 13 have yet to see an arrest.

The Stockton Police Department has been rocked by ongoing staffing shortages as there are more than 120 current openings within the police force, allotted 485 positions. The openings make up 25% of the force.

The homicide unit, however, is fully staffed. Those openings, police say, are having no impact on their ability to properly investigate homicides. So why are more than half of these murders unsolved?

"It is alarming to us, with these homicides. Detectives are doing everything they can to solve these cases," said Stockton police spokesperson David Scott.

Instead, Scott says much of the frustration comes down to the fact that investigators are working round the clock, pursuing information someone is guarding.

Scott said cracking these cases starts with building trust so tips are brought forward.

"If you do know something, if you've seen something, please say something," said Scott.

It's a plea that was echoed Wednesday evening by the family of homicide victim Lexus Tafoya.

"We are raising our voices and saying we are still out here and we are never gonna stop," said Tafoya's mother, Roxanne McKay.

Dozens of family and friends gathered Wednesday evening for a memorial balloon release honoring Tafoya. It happened at 5th Street and Sikh Temple Road, where her body was found, stabbed and naked inside a parked car on November 10, 2022.

"We have to make sure that her killers don't get away and nobody else gets hurt, you know? My daughter was way too young to go, and they have to pay," said McKay.

Wednesday marks six months of no answers for the family.

They have been passing out fliers touting the $10,000 reward in the case hoping someone will speak out.

"It weighs on you a lot. There's those thoughts in your head, are you going to get the answers you want or are you not?" asked Carlos Medina, great uncle to Tafoya.

That's a question, he knows, is not unique to their family.

Of the 13 unsolved homicides this year, Medina hopes each family finds peace.

"There were homicides before her, there will be homicides after her. Every day. It's the county, the state, we need help," said Medina.

Tafoya's loved ones say they will continue to push for answers, growing in strength by the day.

"It's not a fight, it's a marathon. This is going to go on. It's how we get justice. That's what we want," said childhood friend, Adrianna Ybiernas. "We take it day by day. We've got to do what we've got to do and keep going for her."

Stockton police within the past week have solved two unrelated homicides.

On May 9, they announced members of the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested 24-year-old Antonio Tamayo in connection to the February 4, 2023, homicide near the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue.

On May 3, Stockton police arrested two suspects in connection to the March 4, 2023, homicide in the 2100 block of South Airport Way. A 16-year-old male juvenile and Iosua Sataua, an 18-year-old male, were arrested for homicide.

The department's best tool for engaging the community in these homicide cases is Crimestoppers, where anonymous tips can be called in or submitted online. Those anonymous tips are eligible for rewards up to $10,000 if they lead to an arrest.