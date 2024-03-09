Watch CBS News
H&M to open its first Sacramento store in Arden Fair in late 2024

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Arden Fair is set to be home to fashion retailer H&M's first Sacramento location.

Nathan Spradlin, the mall's marketing director, said the plan is for the new H&M store to open in late 2024. The retailer is known for its affordable offerings for men, women, and kids, as well as offerings for the home and other accessories.

H&M's new location will occupy the spaces that formerly housed Lane Bryant, New York & Co., and LOFT. That entire space spans more than 18,100 feet.

"This exciting addition reflects our commitment to provide shoppers with an unparalleled retail experience, showcasing the latest trends and styles from around the world," Spradlin said.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 5:55 PM PST

