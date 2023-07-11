Gwen Stefani concert scheduled for November 2023 at Thunder Valley Casino

LINCOLN – Pop star Gwen Stefani is now set to perform at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort come this fall.

Thunder Valley announced on Monday that the concert had been added to their schedule.

The former No Doubt frontwoman continues to make new music, releasing a new single named "True Babe" just last month. She even leaned into country music recently, landing two hits with her husband Blake Shelton.

Stefani is set to perform at The Venue at Thunder Valley come Nov. 4.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14.