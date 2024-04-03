Davis takes center stage in premiere of new Guy Fieri show "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network

Davis to be featured in new Guy Fieri show

DAVIS — The Northern California city of Davis is set to be featured in the first episode of a new Guy Fieri-produced show, "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network.

Fieri enlisted Noah Cappe to host the new show, which will see him and two other judges — all deemed the Bite Club — search for the best bites in each city they visit, according to Food Network.

The three judges will each choose two restaurants as they search for the best dish in a competitive setting.

A total of six Davis eateries, including three vendors from the city's renowned Farmers Market, took part in the show: Handheld Sweet & Savory Pies, Hikari Sushi & Omakase, The Hotdogger, Sudwerk Brewing Co., Tommy J's Grill, and Zumapoke.

Catch the first episode of "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network at 10 p.m. on April 7.