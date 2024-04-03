Watch CBS News
Davis takes center stage in premiere of new Guy Fieri show "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS — The Northern California city of Davis is set to be featured in the first episode of a new Guy Fieri-produced show, "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network.

Fieri enlisted Noah Cappe to host the new show, which will see him and two other judges — all deemed the Bite Club — search for the best bites in each city they visit, according to Food Network.

The three judges will each choose two restaurants as they search for the best dish in a competitive setting.

A total of six Davis eateries, including three vendors from the city's renowned Farmers Market, took part in the show: Handheld Sweet & Savory Pies, Hikari Sushi & Omakase, The Hotdogger, Sudwerk Brewing Co., Tommy J's Grill, and Zumapoke.

Catch the first episode of "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network at 10 p.m. on April 7.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 7:02 AM PDT

