Davis takes center stage in premiere of new Guy Fieri show "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network
DAVIS — The Northern California city of Davis is set to be featured in the first episode of a new Guy Fieri-produced show, "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network.
Fieri enlisted Noah Cappe to host the new show, which will see him and two other judges — all deemed the Bite Club — search for the best bites in each city they visit, according to Food Network.
The three judges will each choose two restaurants as they search for the best dish in a competitive setting.
A total of six Davis eateries, including three vendors from the city's renowned Farmers Market, took part in the show: Handheld Sweet & Savory Pies, Hikari Sushi & Omakase, The Hotdogger, Sudwerk Brewing Co., Tommy J's Grill, and Zumapoke.
Catch the first episode of "Best Bites in Town" on Food Network at 10 p.m. on April 7.