"My baby is in a lot of pain": 10-year-old Natomas gunshot victim recovering, search for suspect continues

SOUTH NATOMAS - The search for a shooting suspect continues after a 10-year-old was shot in south Natomas late Saturday night. The shooting happened at the Woodbridge Apartments on San Juan Road.

"They kept going off. Even when we started swerving and we almost hit something. They still kept shooting," said the 10-year-old victim's aunt Alayah Dawson.

Dawson said police were called to a teen pool party at an apartment complex down the street that was getting out of hand.

"Basically, the teenagers tried to come to our apartments and go swimming," Dawson said.

Dawson said her brother was leaving Woodbridge with his four kids when his car was shot at.

Police arrested the 10-year-old's father, Harold Green, who was behind the wheel, but not for the shooting.

"He had no involvement in this," said Dawson. "He was the one who was in the car while his kids were getting shot at."

Police confirmed Green was not the shooting suspect. Instead, police arrested him for having a gun and drugs, not for shooting his daughter.

The pool at Woodbridge was empty on Monday and closed early for the rest of the holiday weekend. A sign there said it is to prevent misuse and safety. If anyone trespasses after 5 p.m., Sacramento police will be called.

"When I heard about it, my wife and I, yes, we are concerned," said David Bryce who lives in the apartment complex. "Not only for our daughter but the other neighbors that live here."

Neighbors believe whoever is responsible does not live in the complex. Bryce said there are no gates so anyone could have easy access to the complex. The pools do have a gate.

"Those particular persons may come back if they were after a person and did not get them," Bryce said.

The 10-year-old gunshot victim is continuing to recover and is no longer in the hospital.

"She is hanging in there," said Dawson. "My baby is in a lot of pain."

Police confirmed with CBS13 that they have still not made any arrests for the shooting. They couldn't give any suspect description.

If you were in the area of south Natomas on Saturday night and know anything about this incident, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.