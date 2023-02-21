Watch CBS News
Guns N' Roses announced as one of Aftershock Festival's 2023 headliners

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Rock legends Guns N' Roses have been announced as one of the headliners for this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

Axl Rose, Slash and Co. will be the Sunday, Oct. 8 headliner of the now four-day festival.

The headliner reveal came at the same time that Guns N' Roses announced a new world tour on Tuesday.

Along with the Guns N' Roses announcement, Aftershock also revealed that hard rock legends Pantera will also be in the festival's lineup.

A full lineup announcement for Aftershock Festival is expected by spring 2023. 

Aftershock Festival 2023 is set to happen at Discovery Park from Oct. 5-8. 

