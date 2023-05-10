Watch CBS News
Gunman sought after man shot multiple times in North Highlands

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in North Highlands on Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 6 p.m. along the 600 block of Kemp Way, which is east of Watt Avenue between Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards.

The victim — only described as an adult man — was shot in the back and his wounds were life-threatening, deputies said. Though, investigators said he was breathing and conscious when taken to the hospital.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.

May 9, 2023 / 7:01 PM

