Gunman sought after man shot multiple times in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in North Highlands on Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 6 p.m. along the 600 block of Kemp Way, which is east of Watt Avenue between Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards.

The victim — only described as an adult man — was shot in the back and his wounds were life-threatening, deputies said. Though, investigators said he was breathing and conscious when taken to the hospital.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.