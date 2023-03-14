Watch CBS News
Gun safety advocates met with lawmakers at the State Capitol

SACRAMENTO -- Gun safety advocates met with lawmakers at the State Capitol on Monday, March 13. 

The meeting was part of an annual Advocacy Day organized by the groups Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, calling for a push for the passage of safety measures. 

18-year-old Ashley Castillo, who traveled from Los Angeles, said she has been touched by gun violence several times. 

"At the age of 6, I was confronted by an armed intruder at my school. Last December, actually, I was held at gunpoint less than a minute away from my home. Multiple times, whether it's going out to buy a dress, witnessing somebody getting shot," said Castillo. 

The advocates were joined by several lawmakers for a rally and press conference on the west steps. They are calling on the Legislature to pass 2 bills that would extend funding for gun violence prevention programs in the state. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

