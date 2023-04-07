Growing problem in California: Abandoned dogs left on the side of the road

Growing problem in California: Abandoned dogs left on the side of the road

Growing problem in California: Abandoned dogs left on the side of the road

Abandoning dogs on the side of the road is becoming a growing problem across California.

A rottweiler named Pebbles was abandoned just a few days ago. She was released from a car and dumped along the side of the road in Jurupa Valley, where she wandered onto a commercial business lot.

David Loop, Sierra Pacific Furbabies Non-profit Founder, said, "She's a sweetheart. That's why I can't imagine why anyone would dump her. I mean, she could find a home so easily."

Unfortunately this is nothing new for Loop. People have been dumping dogs at his property over the years.

He said, "I can't even fathom how people could just let a puppy out along the side of a busy road and take off."

Eight-year-old Nathaniel agreed, "I just think it's super mean how people, like, leave them here".

Riverside County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Department are now investigating. In the meantime, Pebbles is now an honorary construction worker at the electrical and traffic light company, a company that Loop's father founded.

Loop is completely fed up with this situation. That is why he installed security cameras all over his property, hoping to catch the people who continue to do this.

Dumping or abandoning any animal is a crime in California. It is punishable by a fine up to $1,000, six months in jail, or both.