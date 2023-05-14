Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant over social media video involving apparent gun

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities after he appeared to be holding a gun in a video that was streamed on Instagram, the team said.

"He is suspended from all team activities pending League review," the Grizzlies tweeted. "We have no further comment at this time."

It isn't clear when exactly when this happened and where Morant was when the video was filmed. This is the second time Morant has been seen on social media holding what appears to be a gun. Early in March, the Grizzlies player livestreamed a video of himself on Instagram brandishing an apparent gun at a club in Denver, Colorado.

The NBA suspended him for eight games without pay after that incident. Morant was also investigated by police, who declined to file any charges.

"GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," the Glendale Police Department said in a statement in March. "Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

After the incident involving the first video, Morant released a statement apologizing.

"I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," he said at the time. "I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The player has not yet released a statement on the most recent video to surface. His agent has also not yet released a statement. CBS News has reached out to the NBA regarding the incident.